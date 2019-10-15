|
Janice Frances McMahon
Nov. 21, 1924 ~ June 11, 2019Janice McMahon, a long-time San Carlos resident passed away on June 11. Janice was preceded in death by Bob, her husband of 65 years and her son Gregory and daughter Anne. Janice is survived by her five remaining children, Noreen Solari, Gerard, Daniel, Megan, and Michele, as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Janice was born and raised in Kansas City, MO and received her nursing degree from St. Louis University and was a member of the U.S., WW II Cadet Nursing Corps.
After graduation, she visited a childhood friend in San Francisco and never looked back. She married Bob in 1948 and worked as a nursing instructor at St. Francis hospital in San Francisco. They moved to San Carlos in 1950 where Janice lived until her death.
Janice was known for her bright smile and open heart. The McMahon home was always open for extended family and friends and Janice was an adopted mother to many. She was an active parishioner of St. Charles Church and volunteer at the Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary in Menlo Park.
A funeral Mass will be held October 25, 11 am at St. Charles, San Carlos with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area, www.iibayarea.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019