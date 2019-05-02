Janice (Bernstein) Phillips August 25, 1928 - April 29, 2019 Died at the age of 90 in San Francisco, California, passing away peacefully in her sleep.



Jan grew up in Chelsea, MA and Portland, ME. She married her husband Martin M. Phillips in 1947. She graduated from Radcliffe College, Class of 1949 with a B.S. in Mathematics. Jan worked part-time as a math teacher and tutor while raising her children in Newton, MA.



Following the premature death of her beloved husband in 1975, she earned her M.B.A. from Simmons College. After graduating she began a career in business, culminating in retirement from Digital Equipment Corporation. She moved from Wellesley, MA to Greenbrae, CA in 1992 when she retired.



Jan was an avid tennis player most of her life and a founding member of the Wightman Tennis Center in Weston, MA. After retiring, she volunteered and provided consulting services for SCORE on projects in Namibia, Armenia and other international locations. She had a passion for international travel and visited six of the seven continents during her retirement years. Jan was a lifelong member of Temple Shalom of Newton, MA, a longtime member of the Osher Marin JCC and a volunteer for Jewish Family and Children's Services.



Jan adored her four children and their spouses, Greg and Marie-Noelle Phillips, Russ and Elise Phillips, Meredith and Jim Cutler, and Jack Phillips and Marcello Navarra, her eight grandchildren and their spouses, and her five great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful role model and caring family matriarch, who loved to laugh and learn and will be deeply missed by all.



Funeral Services will take place in Massachusetts at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park on Sunday, May 5 at 2 PM.



Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Shalom of Newton, 175 Temple Street, West Newton, MA 02465 or Jewish Family and Children's Services, 600 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019