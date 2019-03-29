Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Janina Martin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janina Martin

Obituary Condolences Janina Elizabeth Martin August 1, 1927 - March 19, 2019 Janina Elizabeth Martin, nee Bykovich, went peacefully to the Lord on March 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 91 years old. Janina was a tour de force who lived life with passion and purpose. She was dynamic and fun and enjoyed people, stories and experiences. Her mantra was "there are no coincidences." She exemplified this throughout her days on earth embracing whatever came her way with courage and conviction.



Born in Oakland, CA on Aug 1, 1927 to Croatian immigrant parents, she and her sister, Maria, enjoyed an expansive Slavic childhood. Summers with the SoCal Croatian cousins, Papa's wine making in San Leandro, and visits from the "old country" relatives from the village of Osojnik highlighted her early world. As a young girl, Janina was tall and striking and had a clever and bright mind. She graduated from Oakland's Castlemont High School, Class of 1944, at the age of 16. After high school, Janina attended SF City College and later worked as secretary to the general manager of radio station KLX in Oakland. It was there that she met many life-long friends and was introduced to a wide range of Big Band singers at the station's cocktail parties including "The Voice" Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. At 22 while vacationing in Yosemite she met the love of her life, James Martin. Upon Jim's graduation from USF Law School in 1952, they married and settled in the Cow Hollow district of San Francisco. Fast forward eleven years and six children later, Jim (a partner at Bronson, Bronson and McKinnon) and Jan set down their permanent stake on St. Elmo Way in the City. St. Elmo was the heart and soul of the family. They enjoyed wonderful dinners with Jan's great cooking, holiday parties, graduation parties, First Holy Communion breakfasts and sleepovers with the cousins. Among other things… St. Elmo also came to be the safe landing strip for the occasional wanderer or stray. As Jan would always say …"Well, what's one more?"



Janina lived life not only with open arms, she lived it with an open mind. She constantly surprised her family by getting out of her comfort zone. She had a flair for the dramatic which she fully realized at the age of 56 getting the lead role of Martha in the San Francisco State Production of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" She then auditioned for and won starring roles in a variety of television commercials. Out of the limelight she was a fabulous mimic and loved to tell a good joke. In 1975 with the encouragement of her youngest son, Matthew, Jan sought the position of secretary to the president at St Ignatius College Preparatory School in San Francisco. She got the job and enjoyed 14 fulfilling years as gatekeeper to the president. She was highly respected by staff, colleagues and students and until her passing she maintained several close Jesuit friendships.



Jan's true joy was her family. Her devotion to Jim and her children was unparalleled. There were the vacations at King's Beach, Lake Tahoe, when everyone would cram into the Vista Cruiser station wagon with the cat and dog in tow, the winter day rides to Twain Harte to see the snow and do some sledding or a jaunt to Morton's Hot Springs for the St. Emydius parish picnic. But she gave so much more. She taught her children loyalty, compassion and understanding. Along her life journey she helped many people who had tough personal challenges. She was always there to listen, share a kind word, or impart a pearl of wisdom. She gave a part of herself to every person she met whether it was a five minute conversation with someone new or a deep conversation with a steadfast friend.



Her Catholic faith was her anchor. She loved the mountains, a hot game of black jack and spending time with her 10 grandchildren and great granddaughter as their Baba. Jan had countless memories with a host of nieces and nephews. She and Jim (who passed away last June) were blessed to be married 66 years. In their retirement years they enjoyed travel including trips to Europe and South America and weekend getaways to Tahoe with friends. Janina is survived by her six children Elizabeth (Conrad) Corbett, Jay (Denise) Martin, Mary Margaret Martin, Katharine Martin, John Martin and Matthew Martin. She had a special fondness for Sophia, Krista, Gale and Marty. Janina will be greatly missed by all of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Until we all see you and Dad again…we love you, Mom!





(You) were born

before the wind...

Also younger

than the sun...

Let your soul

and spirit fly...

Into the Mystic...

Van Morrison





A special thanks to the loving staff at Home Sweet Home, Daly City and Heartland Hospice. We appreciate all of the devoted caregivers and aides who gave Janina dignity and grace along the way.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Emydius Church, 286 Ashton Ave, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jan's memory to .





