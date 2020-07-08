Janis Burlingham
August 28, 1943 - July 2, 2020
Janis was born to Janis David Bradford and Sue Ann Locke. She was the Widow of the late Gary D. Burlingham, USAF Retired. After a courageously fought health battle she passed away quietly, with her daughter Kelly Burlingham and daughter-in-law Midori at her side. She is survived by her daughter, daughter-in-law and many friends.
She was known for her love of books, all animals, her dogs and cats, and her love of road trips. Her career as an Accountant for the General Accounting Office and Auditor for the Department of Defense provided travel and many great friendships that lasted her lifetime.
Memorial donations may be made to the San Francisco SPCA (https://www.sfspca.org/
), National Forest Foundation (https://www.nationalforests.org/get-involved/tree-planting-programs
), or to the Chronicle Season of Sharing Fund helping to prevent homelessness and hunger (https://seasonofsharing.org/
)