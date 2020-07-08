1/1
Janis Burlingham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janis Burlingham
August 28, 1943 - July 2, 2020
Janis was born to Janis David Bradford and Sue Ann Locke. She was the Widow of the late Gary D. Burlingham, USAF Retired. After a courageously fought health battle she passed away quietly, with her daughter Kelly Burlingham and daughter-in-law Midori at her side. She is survived by her daughter, daughter-in-law and many friends.



She was known for her love of books, all animals, her dogs and cats, and her love of road trips. Her career as an Accountant for the General Accounting Office and Auditor for the Department of Defense provided travel and many great friendships that lasted her lifetime.



Memorial donations may be made to the San Francisco SPCA (https://www.sfspca.org/), National Forest Foundation (https://www.nationalforests.org/get-involved/tree-planting-programs), or to the Chronicle Season of Sharing Fund helping to prevent homelessness and hunger (https://seasonofsharing.org/)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved