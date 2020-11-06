Janis Dawn Shelton McNairJuly 20, 1947 - October 29, 2020Resident of PointRichmondJanis D. McNair, a native of LaGrand, OR, died in Oakland on October 29, 2020. She was a 40 year resident of Point Richmond.Janis is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Martin McNair. She was born to parents, Don and June Shelton and leaves her siblings, Dana Shelton Fitzpatrick (Steve) and Steve Shelton (Patti). She is also survived by her step children, Marta McNair and Rick McNair and her step grandchildren, Murphy and Mason. Janis leaves her niece, Tracy Hanna and nephews, Andy Shelton, Bryan Fitzpatrick and Justin Fitzpatrick. Her cat, Lola, will miss her gentle presence.Janis attended the University of Oregon in Eugene. Before meeting Martin, she taught school in Guam and then moved to Coronado, CA.She was an engaged member and participant in Soroptimist International of Richmond for the past 16 years. Janis chaired the Live Your Dream Award program which assists women in obtaining skills, training and education necessary to improve their employment status.She was a student of Master Sha and a professional consultant in feng shui and energy space clearing.In lieu of Covid-19 conditions, a memorial service will not be held. Memorial contributions are preferred to Soroptimist International of Richmond, P.O. Box 21175, Richmond, CA 94820 benefiting the Live Your Dream Award.A Life Well Lived