Jaqueline Carter Walker
Jacqueline R. Carter Walker
April 8, 1938~Oct. 5, 2020
Jacqueline Rose Carter Walker was born on April 8, 1938 to Margaret "Peggy" and James Carter. She enjoyed a lively childhood growing up on a ranch in Muscoy, California with her beloved sister Jonetta. While attending school Jacqueline went to stay with her aunt Rosemary and uncle Burton and developed a close relationship and a life long love. Jacqueline enjoyed competing in beauty pageants including being named Miss Welcome to Long Beach in 1958. She was also a dedicated and decorated student earning her Masters Degree from Stanford University. Jacqueline married Ronald Lee Walker in 1973 and together they shared a life of adventure travelling much of the country in their small airplane. Jacqueline loved public speaking and ballroom dancing. She worked as a professional writer and editor for companies including Sunset Magazine, Northern California Cancer Center and Cygnus Solutions. Jacqueline had a strong faith and was an active and well known member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. She is survived by her niece Josanne, brother in law Bobby, her son Wayde, daughter in law Kimberly and her four granddaughters Emily, Molly, Lily and Sally Walker. We love you mom, and we miss you so much.

Memorial Service to be held at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Redwood City, CA on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00AM.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
