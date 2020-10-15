Jason A. Cortez, SFFD
Jason Andrew Cortez passed away on October 7th, 2020 while on duty as a 13 year veteran of the San Francisco Fire Department on Engine Company 3, the pride of the Tenderloin.
He was born a 3rd generation San Franciscan on September 16th, 1978 to proud parents, Gilbert and Sonia Cortez. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Leung, a doting father to sons Jackson and Greyson, and the cherished brother of Gregory Cortez.
Raised on SF's Potrero Hill, Jason attended Cathedral School for Boys and Sacred Heart Preparatory before heading to St. Mary's college. There, he played Division 1 basketball for the Gaels, while earning his bachelor's degree.
Upon graduating college, Jason followed in Gil's footsteps by starting his career as a public servant. He started working for AMR in Alameda county as a paramedic, then began a career at the San Francisco Fire Department in 2007. After working 8 grueling years on the SFFD ambulances, Jason finally attended and graduated from the 118th SFFD academy, achieving his dreams of becoming a firefighter paramedic. He quickly found his second home at Station 3, working on the busiest engine company in the United States. Jason developed a deep love for his home company and often spoke of wanting to spend the rest of his career with his brothers at Station 3.
Jason's motto was, "family is everything". His time not spent working was spent with his father, wife, sons and close friends. Jason was devoted to his longtime love, Pattie and lived for moments with his boys. Despite his quick-witted sarcasm, anyone who was loved by Jason knew his limitless generosity. At the drop of a hat, especially if it was a Giants or Niners hat, he would do anything for anyone. His sense of humor was unmatched- crass, ingenious, and addictive. Jason's smile and laugh will be missed forever.
A family vigil, by invitation only, will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Ignatius Church, San Francisco. A private, invitation only funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at Oracle Park, San Francisco. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor for his two sons directly to the San Francisco Fire Credit Union's Jason Cortez Memorial Fund or to https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighter-jason-cortez-memorial-fund