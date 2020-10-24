Jay Michael MoylettOctober 17, 1956 - October 18, 2020Jay Michael Moylett died peacefully at home in San Francisco on October 18, 2020. Jay was born in San Francisco and raised and attended schools in Pacifica, CA. Beloved husband of Leila Roussel Moylett; Loving son of John Edward Moylett and the late Kathleen Marie Moylett; dear brother of David John Moylett and the late Mary Ann Patricia Moylett; Survived by many other loving friends and relatives; Aged: 64 yearsFriends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Church of the Epiphany; 827 Vienna St., SF, CA 94112 ; Committal Service will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA; In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1175 Howard St., SF, CA 94103 are preferred.