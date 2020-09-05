Jayum Starks

Jayum E. Starks, M.D.
We are saddened by the loss of Jayum "Jay" Elmanus Starks, M.D. on August 24th in San Francisco. Jay was born September 22, 1953, in Harrisburg, PA, the first child of Elmanus and Sara Starks. An Army brat, Jay lived throughout the United States and in Germany, before completing high school in Seaside, CA in 1971. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz, Cowell College in 1975, U.C. Davis Medical school in 1980 and did his residency in Family Practice at UCSF. Thereafter Jay devoted his professional life as a staff physician to serving the underserved minority populations in San Francisco. He served for many years as Medical Director of Southeast Health Center in Bayview Hunter's Point. On Friday nights he used to rent Castle Lanes Bowling Alley on Geneva Street for the entire clinical staff. Later he worked at Laguna Honda Hospital, and at West Berkeley Family Practice. For decades Jay was also an assistant clinical professor at UCSF's department of Family and Community Medicine, supervising and precepting residents, nurse practitioners, and medical students. He was an old-time physician who made house calls, was always professional and is loved and respected by patients and colleagues alike.
Tall, slim, handsome, and with a dry sense of humor, Jay looked to be a confirmed bachelor, until his 2003 marriage to Guia Calleja, whereby he became the loving stepdad to Guia's sons, Eugene de Loyola and Winchell Oflear. Jay loved music, reading, gardening, good food and drink, his dogs Max and Prince, and the warm home he and Guia created. He loved being a doctor, doing important work that fully engaged his brilliant mind and desire to be of service to others.
Beginning in 2006, and progressing until his death, Jay dealt with the ravages of oculo-pharyngeal muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder which ultimately robbed him of his ability to talk, walk and eat. Jay was able to remain in his beautiful SF home due to the extraordinary care given him by Guia, unstinting in her love and utter devotion to his care. Jay bore his physical burdens stoically and without complaint, even maintaining his sense of humor, such that few even knew of his diagnosis.
Jay is predeceased by his parents, Elmanus and Sara Starks of Seaside. He is survived by his spouse Guia; sons Eugene and Winchell, and siblings Cynthia, Steven and Kevin.
We will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of contributions, the family suggests donating to your favorite charity
.