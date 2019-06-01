Jean Baptiste Maitia Jean Baptiste Maitia passed away May 31st, 2019 at the age of 82 years.



Jean Baptiste, known to his friends as J.B., was born in the small village of Estérençuby in the Basque region of France. He immigrated to the United States in 1957 to be a shepherd in the San Joaquin Valley before settling in the Bay Area where he worked as a house painter for decades. He loved hunting, fishing, and making a strong highball for himself and for welcomed guests. J.B. came to this country in search of a greater and fuller life. He found it.



Jean Baptiste is survived by his wife Patsy, his daughters Nicole Maitia-Gough (Richard) and Edene, his son Robert (Megan), his step-daughters Stephanie Harrison (Tim) and Tiffany Sumrow, his step-grandchildren Alicia and Timmy, and his grandson Beau Jean-Baptiste.

One of seventeen children, J.B. is also survived by eight siblings and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was dearly loved by all.



A mass in celebration of Jean Baptiste's life will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Redwood City at 11:30am, Friday, June 7th, with a luncheon to follow.



In lieu of flowers, those who desire are encouraged to make memorial donations to CurePSP (www.psp.org).



