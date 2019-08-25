|
|
Jean Marie BisagnoAge 87, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at her home in San Bruno. Her memorial mass will be held on September 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Robert's Catholic Church in San Bruno. She is survived by her loving husband Donald Bisagno of 65 years, loving mother of Donnie Bisagno, Sandy Flanagan, Denise Gillman and Kenny Bisagno. She adored her 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She loved well.... and was well loved.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019