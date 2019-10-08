|
|
Jean Mulvey BlakeJean Mulvey Blake was born on July 23, 1919 in San Francisco. She died peacefully on 09/21/19 at the age of 100.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Blake, her parents Alice and James Mulvey and her sister Lucille Porter.
She is survived by sons Jack (Linda) and James (Brooke), and her daughters Mary Alice (Dave) and Gery (Robert); grand-children Nathaniel, Shannon (Brian), Brianne (Matt), Robin (Chris), Lauren; great-grandchildren Kaelyn, Morgan, Lainey and Lexington.
A native San Franciscan, she attended Star of the Sea Grammar School, Saint Rose Academy and Lone Mountain College for Women.
She was a brave and generous Catholic woman. She willingly volunteered her energy and positivity at St. Mary's Hospital and St. Anthony's Dining Room. She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019