Jean Commons Chastain
December 19, 1923 - November 10, 2019
Jean Chastain passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was 95 years old. Jean was born in New York City to Davida Harris Franchi and Roy Harris. She was raised in Los Angeles and San Francisco by her mother and beloved stepfather Fred Franchi. She recieved both undergraduate and graduate degrees from U.C. Berkeley. Jean had a long and meaningful career as psychologist, child advocate and social worker. She was a pioneer in the field of pet therapy for children.
She married Robert Rae Chastain in 1950. In 1951 her daughter Sally was born, followed by Laura, Kathy, Peter and Nora. She had an enduring love for dogs and sports, particularly anything to do with the Cal Bears. She served on many community boards, and was especially involved in the areas of classical music and early childhood development.
Jean touched so very many people in her long, eventful, and happy life. She had a gift for connecting deeply and spiritually with all. Her determination to see things positively was a source of strength and comfort for colleagues, patients, friends, as well as her large extended and devoted family. She will be greatly missed. She is predeceased by her husband Robert and her grandaughter Zoe. In addition to her five children, she is survived by her foster daughter Lu, her grandchildren Joshua, Christopher, Patrick, Maya and her great granddaughter Mina Zoe. A memorial service in celebration of Jean's life is being planned for February 2020. For details visit www.jeanchastainmemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to The Crowden School, at www.crowden.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019