Jean Chourré
April 7, 1933 - August 21, 2019Jean Chourré passed away peacefully at his home on August 21st, surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness. Jean was born in Ferrieres, France in 1933 to Pierre and Marie Chourré; While there he met his future wife Claudie Fanfelle and they began their beautiful life together. In 1963, he along with his wife and two young daughters immigrated to San Francisco in pursuit of the American Dream. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed their third daughter.
Jean was known for his "Joie de Vivre", his love of life, and most importantly his family. His heart, however, always belonged to his home in the south of France, to which he visited annually. Jean had a strong presence in the Bay Area's French community, as past president of La Ligue Henri IV and Les Faneurs, and a member of Les Chasseurs, La Gauloise, and Petanque Mariniere. Jean had a unique quality of being able to connect with everyone he met. As Patriarch of his family their well-being was always his first priority. Jean deeply enjoyed his frequent visits to their second home in Tahoe where he was surrounded by friends from all over.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 62 years, Claudie; daughters Nadine (Rob Springett) and Viviane (Donald Ago); son-in-law Jim McNamee; grandchildren Dominique Springett, Jon and Madison Ago; his siblings, brother Jean Marie, and sisters: Jeannette, Aline, Danielle, and Josette, sisters-in-law Georgette Fanfelle and Gisele Sanchou, nieces Diane Yribarren (Jim [deceased]) and her late daughter Jennifer D'Ambrosio, whom Jean loved and missed dearly, Jeanny Harris and her daughter Olivia Johnson; nephews Joel Fanfelle (Jackie) and their children Kayla, Haley, and Christopher, and Yves Fanfelle (Dawn) and their son Christian; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins here and in France.
Jean was preceded by his brother Adrien and sister Marie. He is now reunited with his daughter, his angel Christine, who will now fill the missing piece of his heart he lost six years ago.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary service Tuesday, August 27th, 7:15pm at St. Isabella's Catholic Church at 1 Trinity Way, San Rafael. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, August 28th, at 10am also at St. Isabella's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Larkspur, CA 94939 Online condolences at AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019