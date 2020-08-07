Jean Dubetz

Jean Lorraine DubetzJune 2, 1927 - August 5, 2020Jean was born in the San Francisco and lived the majority of her 93 years in the Excelsior District neighborhood and South San Francisco before moving to Sacramento to be near her daughter in 2016.She is predeceased by her mother, Edna Romero, her loving husband Theodore Dubetz, beloved sisters Katherine Kahle and Marion Fecchi, nephew Mark Fecchi, niece Linda Terzian, aunts and uncle Inez Velestino, Gloria Oross, Jean Johnson, Joan Bargagliott , Harold Bargagliotti and cousin Jeanna Johnson. Jean leaves behind her daughter Kathleen Dubetz-Landers and son-in-law Gerald Landers, her niece Christine Fecchi, her cousins and aunt to Donna Velestino, Frank Oross, Peter Oross, Susan Goulart, Fred Johnson, and Carole Jane Scheer and all of their spouses and children.She had many friends during her long career as an employee the Granada Café, where her mother and sisters worked, and later as an employee of Ohio Casualty Insurance Company and Seton Medical Center.Jean was a loving and generous woman who touched the lives of so many people she met and happily included as part of her extended family. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends that knew and loved her, as well as her dog, Ekho, who was her roommate and constant companion.