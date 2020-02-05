|
Jean GuyerJean Adair Guyer (Fisk) was born Dec 31, 1926 in San Francisco to Richard Adam and Mary (Mae) Mathieson Fisk and passed away on January 1, 2020 in Santa Barbara. Jean was mother to three children, Holly, Craig, and Wendy, wife to Glen, and dear friend, valued colleague, and trusted confidant to many.
Jean spent her early years in San Francisco, where she was educated at Christopher Columbus Elementary School and Abraham Lincoln High School, graduating in 1944. Four important features were nurtured during this upbringing. First was a love and understanding of nature fostered by annual family trips to Mount Elwell in Plumas-Eureka State Park, a place that remained important to Jean throughout her life. Second was a dedication to education, as a student and later as a political appointee. Third was her devotion to service as evidenced by early recognition from the Red Cross for meritorious personal service during the second world war. Fourth was her love of music nurtured through listening to opera as a child and expressed through her adeptness as a piano player, especially of popular music played in the company of friends.
Jean attended UC Berkeley, receiving an Associate of Arts degree in 1946 and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the College of Dentistry in 1948, ending with a license in dental hygiene, her career occupation. Through dental hygiene she met Glen, whom she married on September 10, 1949 in St Paul's Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles, the first couple to do so. The couple produced three children while living in Los Angeles and raised them through short stints in Lancaster, and Vista, and a long period in Oceanside. During this time Glen worked as an accountant and started business ventures while Jean maintained a full-time career in dental hygiene and raised the family. This required her to pursue day-care child support during an era when such support was rare. However, this allowed her to achieve her career goals and to set an example for a burgeoning women's movement.
The Guyer family was a fixture in the First Presbyterian Church of Oceanside where Jean became a cog in the Catamarans group and taught Sunday school. These activities allowed the church to expand during a period when the Oceanside area grew rapidly. During this period Glen and Jean joined the Desert Arabian Horse Association (DAHA), which initiated decades of volunteer service offered by Jean, who worked in the office at the annual horse show at Del Mar and provided baked goods that fueled other volunteers. This annual activity shaped the lives of her children and remained a yearly event in her life eventually leading to her being recognized as the 2003 Region 1 Volunteer of the Year. Another noteworthy family activity nurtured by Jean was weekly music nights at the Guyer residence while the kids were being raised. These activities centered on a meal, nearly always cooked by Jean, that was consumed by an eclectic, unpredictable assemblage of local musicians, and followed by an equally eclectic jam session that would last late into the night.
Despite this full life, Jean found time for political activities. She was elected to the Oceanside School Board in 1969 and remained on it through 1981, participating in organizing Oceanside's response to explosive population growth and revolutionary changes in how schools were funded by state and local governments. Because of daughter Wendy's training in Animal Health Technology, Jean turned her talents to oversight of veterinary medicine by accepting a position on the Board of Veterinary Medicine for the state of California, serving on that board from 1981 through 1996.
Jean eventually retired from her career in dental hygiene, after 47 years in the field, but she did not retire from her service activities. While still living in Oceanside she tended to Glen's health needs associated with a severe stroke, adding to this activity volunteer work at Tri-City Hospital, the local food bank, and Interfaith Community Services. During this time, she retained contact with friends in the Oceanside community of dentists and hygienists, with volunteers at DAHA, and with congregants at the First Presbyterian Church. As age slowed her abilities to maintain these activities Glen moved to Auburn, Alabama to live near Craig, passing in 2011, and Jean eventually moved to Santa Barbara to live near Wendy. Her final years were spent engaged with maintaining her physical health, marveling at national politics, and keeping track of the activities of her children.
Jean is survived by daughters Holly Green (Kevin) and Wendy Guyer (Allison Grosfield), and son Craig Guyer (Sharon Hermann). Those wishing to celebrate Jean's life via donation are encouraged to give in Jean's honor to one of her many favorite charities – Nature Conservancy, or California State Parks Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020