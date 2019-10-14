|
|
Jean Elizabeth Hayward Malerstein
December 7, 1924 - September 20, 2019Jean Elizabeth Hayward Malerstein, M.D., artist, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, 94, of San Francisco CA died September 20, 2019. Jean was born December 7, 1924 in Mount Vernon, NY, the only daughter of Julia Elizabeth Burns Hayward and Edward Clark Hayward. Jean grew up in Merrick, Long Island and Mount Vernon NY. She was a shy child who could often be found in the library or at home with her head buried in a book. Jean was the first in her family to graduate college and go to medical school. Jean graduated from Ohio Wesleyan with a degree in chemistry. In 1946, she began attending Women's Medical School in Philadelphia. She loved all her rotations (especially orthopedics, emergency medicine and surgery). In 1952, Jean decided to go to San Francisco to further train for general practice, but instead decided on a residency in psychiatry at University of California, San Francisco Psychiatric Department (Langley Porter Clinic). While at Langley Porter, Jean met and married Abraham Joseph (Joe) Malerstein, M.D. (November 1924-June 2011). Jean and Joe lived and raised their family in San Francisco down the street from UCSF.
As a mother, Jean made her home a comfortable and welcoming place. She made sure that the kids had afternoon snacks and milk when they came home from school with enough to share with others. When Joe and Jean bought the vacation home in Cloverdale, she served as the hostess for many sleepovers, birthday parties, and barbeques with friends, colleagues and family. She took great joy in having large gatherings at her home. Jean loved being a mother, raising her children, and watching her grand and great grandchildren grow.
Jean worked for San Francisco State University in the Student Health Services and maintained a private practice until 1992. She was active with the Northern California and National Psychiatric Society, SF Women's Commission, National Organization for Women (NOW) and artist collectives. Jean was very quiet about her accomplishments and never boasted about her generosity to causes close to her heart.
Jean relished in a wide variety of classes (art history, literature, poetry, etc.) at the Fromm Institute for Lifelong Learning at the University of San Francisco. She enrolled in art classes while the kids participated in classes at the De Young Museum. Jean enjoyed her membership with the De Young Museum, SF MOMA, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre (ACT) SF and the Magic Theatre. Art became her passion and many of her pieces have been shown at galleries and art exhibitions.
Throughout Jean's life she enjoyed language, travel, food (oysters, sushi, Thai, and dim sum), literature, ballet, theatre and art. Jean was very independent and took Muni, BART, and Lyft by herself or with friends to get around the Bay Area even in her 90s.
She was a prolific artist in her own right in various media and her home was packed with finished works and book shelves in every room. One of her favorite places was her nest - in her living room chair with one book in her lap, several on the floor, a crossword puzzle on the table or playing solitaire on her phone with a glass of wine and cheese snack while watching TV on full volume. Jean is survived by her daughters, Barbara Malerstein, Sarah Millstein (Dennis Millstein), Julia Halsne (Ron Halsne); her son David Malerstein (Fiona Buangan); seven grandchildren Sean Meyers (Adrianna Meyers), Shelby Corradino (Francesco Corradino), Aaron, Daniel, and Lisa Millstein, Zoe Halsne, and Maverick Malerstein; and two great grandchildren Jaxon and Veyda Meyers. The family is very grateful for the support and kindness from friends and family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019