Jean Marie HazelwoodMay 16, 1926 - May 1, 2020Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend Jean Marie Hazelwood, 93, died peacefully on May Day, 2020, after battling the COVID 19 virus.

Jean was born in San Francisco on May 16, 1926, the first child of Warren and Kay Craft. She was followed by her brothers Warren ("Bud") and Donald and sister Kathy. Jean grew up in the shadow of the Palace of Fine Arts and walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on opening day in May 1937. She attended St. Vincent De Paul Grammar School, where she skipped kindergarten because she was so tall.

In 1937, Jean and her family moved to Avila Road in San Mateo. She and her siblings attended St. Matthew's Catholic Grammar School. Jean then moved on to Notre Dame Belmont High School, where she graduated in 1943. She would proudly be the first of three generations to attend NDB.

After high school, Jean attended College of San Mateo, where she met her best friend forever, before there were "BFF's," Mimi Field Barrett. They would be pals for over 70 years.

In December 1951, Jean met Jack Hazelwood of Oakland at a New Year's Eve party. They were married in May 1953 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on the Notre Dame Belmont Campus. While Jack worked in the insurance business, they enjoyed living near Russian Hill in San Francisco, Queen Anne Hill in Seattle, and Santa Monica. During much of this time, Jean had a successful career in the travel business working for General Steamship Company in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In 1959, Jean and Jack moved back to the Bay Area as Jack began working in the investment and securities business. In 1962, their son Mark was born. The young family then moved to San Mateo, where their daughter Joan was born in 1964. In 1966, the family moved to Bucknell Drive, where they started lifelong friendships with the DeWitts, Bigelows, and O'Callahans- among many others.

Jean was a dedicated mom for Mark and Joan. She volunteered at Baywood Grammar School; San Mateo National Little League; Brownies; and Joan's swim teams- The San Mateo Marlins and Golden Gate Aquatic Club.

In 1977, Jean returned to the travel business, working as a travel agent for Morrison Travel and Ethan Allen Travel in San Mateo. Through her job, Jean and Jack enjoyed a number of trips to Europe. After Jack's passing in 1992, Jean began another career- professional grandmother to Jackie, Jennifer, Matthew and Kevin. In 1999, she moved to her condo on the water in Foster City. Her family fondly remembers 4th of July celebrations/BBQ's with "Grandma." In recent years, Jean lived at Sterling Court in San Mateo, where she entertained her friends and family, and enjoyed a game of bridge.

Jean will always be remembered as a great cook (lemon cake and pot roast recipes available upon request), faithful wife, devout Catholic, caring friend, and the best mother and grandmother.

Jean is survived by her son Mark (Leslie), daughter Joan (Chris), grandchildren Jackie, Jennifer, Matthew, and Kevin, brother Bud (Gael) and sister Kathy. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her brother Donald.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hazelwood Family Scholarship at St. Ignatius College Preparatory, Notre Dame Belmont High School, or Peninsula Gatepath. To honor Jean, a celebration of life will be held on a date, yet to be determined when we all can gather.









