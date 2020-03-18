|
|
Jean Jones
Jan 8, 1924 - Mar 3, 2020Jean Murray Jones was born in Lawrence, Kansas, the second of four children of Joseph W. Murray and Agnes Anderson Murray. She graduated from Liberty Memorial High School in 1941, attended the University of Kansas, and later graduated from the University of Missouri. In 1958, while working in Korea, she met and married Capt. Ogden S. Jones, Jr., also from Lawrence, Kansas.
"Jeanie Bug" was a free spirit with varied interests. She was a talented piano player who often played for family and friends, and an avid concert goer. She was also an excellent illustrator and enjoyed going with her friends to art fairs, filling her house with pieces she had bought. She liked to make up stories with her grandchildren and write little picture books with them. She excelled at making crafts as well and gave away hundreds of beautiful handmade Christmas ornaments over the years. She also donated her time after retirement in Kalamazoo, Michigan to local music organizations, the League of Women Voters, Meals on Wheels, and many other charitable organizations.
She is survived by her son Ogden and family of Castro Valley, CA; son Michael of San Jose, CA; a step-daughter, Deborah Cotton of Cleveland Heights, OH; four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be placed next to her husband's at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to League of Women Voters or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020