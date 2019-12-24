Home

Age 93, with faith in Jesus, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on the morning of December 22, 2019. Preceding her was her beloved husband, Harold with whom she shared over 56 years of marriage; her parents Harry and Mattie Gordon; and her sister Bernice Stelling. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Keith) Brown, Jayne (James) Walkowiak; grandchildren Meghan Brown, Harrison Walkowiak and Michael Brown and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was born on August 27, 1926 in Sacramento, CA. Growing up, she was an energetic girl who rode horses and enjoyed a vigorous family life with many aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from Grant Union High School, she went to work at the Division of Highways. She met Harold in the summer of 1949 at Hoberg's Resort, CA and a romance quickly bloomed. They married shortly thereafter and moved to San Bruno. Jean was very active in her church's Women's Guild. Her artistic style and crafting skills were admired by everyone. Many thanks to her care assistants Lisa and Marilyn. Jean was a brave, talented and beautiful woman who will be missed by those who loved her most.
A service honoring her life will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, 480 San Anselmo Avenue N, San Bruno on Friday, December 27 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019
