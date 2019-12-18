|
|
Jean Marie Lescohier
March 19, 1954 - December 11, 2019Jean-Marie Lescohier passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born in San Francisco, Jean-Marie grew up in Mill Valley, CA with her parents Ruth and Roger Lescohier, older brother Tom and younger brother Bill. Jean-Marie attended Old Mill School, Edna Maguire Junior High, and graduated from Tamalpais High School. She had terrific friendships including the Palmer, Jessup, Fong and Payne families. Not long after high school Jean-Marie settled in San Francisco, living and making friends in North Beach while working at Mario's Bohemian Cigar Store.
Following in her father's footsteps, Jean-Marie then joined the US Navy, serving her country as a Hull Plate Technician. She sailed much of the world, and her father Roger (a Gunnery Officer in World War II) joined her on ship for part of her travels.
Ultimately Jean-Marie re-connected with her roots, making her home in San Francisco's Fillmore district where she lived and worked for more than thirty years.
Jean Marie loved animals in all their shapes and forms. She had a unique talent for putting them at ease, and often charmed an unfamiliar animal from stranger to friend. She cared for horses, riding bareback on Mount Tamalpais and grooming her favorite mount Kim for the Santa Rosa fair. Favorite pets over the years included Smokey, Joey, Giza and Gizmo; fond acquaintances included any number of neighborhood raccoons.
Throughout her life Jean-Marie's positive spirit attracted circles of wonderful friends. Her interests included ballet dancing, cooking, listening to music and learning… Jean-Marie took many classes at City College of San Francisco to broaden her knowledge of history, mathematics and science. She was working towards her AA degree and at the time of her death was very close to achieving it. She formed many wonderful friendships with people from all of these walks of life and more, counting tug-boat captains, blacksmiths, herbalists, and more amongst her friends.
Another of Jean-Marie's passions was her work with Mathieu Palmer at Clipper Construction. Over the years she took courses and learned to manage the books and much of the human resources side of the company, a great compliment to Mathieu's skills on the practical side of the operation. She was always proud of the work they did; she and Mathieu had a terrific relationship and many great adventures over thirty-plus years.
Jean Marie was extremely fond of her niece Madison and Nephew Max, to whom she was always "Auntie Jam." Many happy Thanksgivings and Christmases were spent with family over the years.
When she became sick about a year ago Jean-Marie turned her focus to learning all she could about the circumstances of her health. She took copious notes on her diagnoses and asked questions of all her doctors and caregivers so that she could understand her symptoms and treatments. In the end she donated her body to medicine so that others might benefit from her organs or learn from her condition. She was selfless to the end.
Love and thanks to all that knew and loved her, and to all that cared for her and visited her at Kaiser and and at Coming Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers one could make a donation to one's local S.P.C.A. or Humane Society, or simply give a hug to someone that you love and tell them that you love them. And maybe dance...
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019