Jean Marie McNabPassed away peacefully, October 8, 2020, at the age of 88.Born March 30, 1932 to Edward and Josephine Sullivan. Jean attended Paul Revere, Francis Scott Key and Holy Name Grammar Schools, and Presentation High School. She worked as a Scheduler/Planner in the San Francisco Unified School District.Born and raised in San Francisco, Jeanie was a proud member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West. She was known for her sense of humor, feisty personality, and love for her family and her Irish Heritage. She spent quite a bit of time in Ireland with her grandchildren and cousins. While her sons attended Riordan High School in San Francisco, she was president of the Riordan High School Women's Club. She was born with a deck of cards in her hand and passed her love of the game down to her kids. Her happiest times were spent watching her children and grandchildren play sports, especially soccer. She was an avid fan of the SF Giants, 49ers, and Golden State Warriors. She lived to help others, in any capacity. In her retirement, she was the president of Our Lady of Mercy's (OLM) Young at Heart club and volunteered at OLM's Parish Festival, Doelger Senior Center, Pacifica Senior Center, and Sunset Ridge Elementary School, where her granddaughter taught. She remained close with her classmates from the Academy of Presentation High School, planning and hosting many reunions and events. She had a story for every street in San Francisco, and the Golden Gate Bridge will forever be known as "Nana's Bridge" to her family.She is survived by her children Hugh Daniel McNab (Terri), Edward Patrick McNab (Susan), Rose Marie Adel, Mary Jo Addiego (Matthew) and Thomas O'Dwyer McNab (Cindy); grandchildren Meghan Campbell (Andrew) Eamon McNab (Carrie), Joey McNab, Emily McNab, Bridget McNab, Christopher Addiego, Ryan McNab (Chloe) Kerry McNab, Aaron McNab, Michael McNab, Connor McNab, Alexandria Adel and Lily Adel; great grandchildren Charlotte McNab, Moria Jean Campbell, Dominic McNab and Chester Huckleberry McNab. Predeceased by her spouse Hugh Donald McNab; grandchildren Edward McNab and Mary Kate Addiego; and sister Patricia Thorsen.Due to COVID, services will be private.