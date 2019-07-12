Jean S. Moorhead January 1927-July 9, 2019 JEAN MOORHEAD, beloved wife of Bob and mother of Mary, Bob and Jane, passed away on July 9, 2019. Having suffered from Alzheimer's for many years, she died peacefully in her sleep at Piedmont Gardens in Oakland.



Born Jean Varina Stem in Akron, Ohio in 1927 she moved shortly afterwards to El Monte, California with her parents, William and Olive Stem, and four siblings: sisters Mary, Martha and Bobbie, and brother, Bill. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Music at UCLA and married Bob on August 14, 1949.



She spent a lifetime fighting for those whose rights did not come easily. Her home was always open to those in need of love and support, whether it be international exchange students, children struggling with the loss of a parent, or adults feeling rejected because of their sexual identity.



She and Bob began their life together in Santa Barbara, moving to Berkeley in 1952 and then to Balfour Ave. in Oakland in 1959 where they lived for over 40 years. After a short time in San Leandro, they moved to Piedmont Gardens in Oakland in 2011.



Jean made her most indelible mark as the director of Broadway Children's School. In 1983 the city of Oakland honored her work in childhood education and service to the community by naming her Mother of the Year. She also adored music and was an outstanding pianist, whose repertoire of songs was legendary.



Jean is survived by her husband of nearly seventy years, her three children, their spouses, (Rich Howard, Bob Heady, and Amy Tichenor Moorhead), her five beloved grandchildren, (Rachel, Celia, Andrew, Zach, and Emma), and her sister, Bobbie Webb.



A memorial will be held at the Joaquin Miller Community Center, 3594 Sanborn Dr., Oakland, on August 5, 2019, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?), League of Women Voters (https://tinyurl.com/y39pw8dv), and Broadway Children's School (https://www.broadwaychildrensschool.org/).

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019