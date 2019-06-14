Jean V Rhodes Sept 3, 1931- May 11, 2019 Jean V Rhodes, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was proud of her education, graduating from Marlborough, Pine Manor, a degree from UCLA and teaching certificates from Dominican College. She leaves behind children Scott Kohler (Kathryn), Russell Kohler, Kimberly Kohler, William Rhodes (Frida); 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; Jean dearly loved her step children Phil Rhodes, Connie Rhodes and Nancy Rhodes, and their children and grandchildren; She is survived by many nephews and nieces.

Jean was a teacher by profession most of her adult life, touching the lives of many students in Mill Valley, San Francisco and Marin County. A life long learner, she participated in many book club reviews. Jean had travelled to many places throughout the world with her late husband Peter J Rhodes, but always preferred her view of Mt. Tamalpais from her home. She always said, " The living is here".

Jean succumbed to cancer. Her dignity, courage and faith continues to be a comfort to those who shared her last weeks with her. It was her love for all that will be remembered most. She always made a point to express the positive in everyone and everything.

Services are private. Jean requested any bequests go to Hospice by The Bay.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019