Jean TringaliNov 9, 1931 - Apr 29, 2020We lost our beloved "Mama Jean" on April 29, 2020. Jean Edna Tringali was born on November 9th, 1931 in Fargo, North Dakota. She graduated from St. Peter's Nursing School in Seattle, Washington then moved to San Francisco in 1954 with just a suitcase, $500, and a bottle of scotch. Jean and her friend hopped a train to follow their dream of becoming nurses and quickly secured jobs at Mount Zion Hospital. Jean found her calling in obstetrics, delivering babies. Jean immediately fell in love with San Francisco and in late 1955, Jean walked into Barney's Huddle Bar in the Marina District and fell in love again when she laid eyes on a handsome bartender, Vince Tringali. The pair married 6 months later at St. Peter and Paul Church in North Beach. Vince would jokingly tell the story that he had gotten Jean's phone number within 10 minutes while Jean would love to recall telling her friends, "mitts off, he's mine". Together, they raised their children Vince and Lisa while enjoying a life full of family and many friends. The Tringali's enjoyed 54 married years together until Jean lost her Vince in 2010.
Jean was a devoted mother and caring nurse. She served at Mount Zion Hospital for 47 years in several roles; her favorite as Nursing Supervisor mentoring young nurses. Jean was the most gracious hostess and loved a party, she loved to cook and bake. She would freely share her carefully hand written recipes and the secrets to her delicious cooking and baking. Her laugh could be heard on the shores of Clearlake while entertaining on the deck at the summer home she and Vince enjoyed for so many years.
Jean is survived by her two children, Vince Tringali of San Carlos, CA and Lisa Sousa (Michael) of Redwood City, CA.
A celebration of her life will be planned for the Fall of 2020.
Donations in Jean's honor can be made to Rosener House (Adult Day Care) which took great care of her https://www.penvol.org/donate/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.