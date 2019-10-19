|
|
Jean Madelon Winn
March 23, 1935 - October 14, 2019Jean Winn, aged 84, died comfortably at home October 14, 2019, of metastatic colon cancer surrounded by her long-time partner, Anne G. Politeo, her faithful dog Skylark, and her devoted family and friends.
Born and raised in Watsonville, CA, Jean graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, San Francisco. Always a believer in education, Jean further pursued a baccalaureate degree from the University of San Francisco, and a master's degree from the University of California, San Francisco. She worked for many years as a psychiatric clinical nurse specialist for the San Francisco Department of Community Mental Health, where many others benefited from her skilled mentorship. Jean retired in 1994 allowing her to enjoy her love of travel, taking great pleasure from the fall weather and colors in New Hampshire.
Imbued with an adventurous spirit, Jean worked in both Alaska and Hawaii early in her career. She also spent two years in West Pakistan developing a state-of-the-art operating room for a hospital at the Mangla Dam construction site.
Jean had a special knack for creating life-long friendships with people from all walks of life including her childhood friends, Diane Shannon and Sherry Costanza, her nursing school classmates, Pat Reardon and friend Charlene Thompson, among others, and her many friends who loved her dearly. She was known for hosting holiday parties for family and friends, at any time of the year, with great finesse and generosity. One of Jean's greatest joys in life was her active involvement with St. Monica Church as a parishioner and frequent lector.
Survivors include Jean's spouse, Anne G. Politeo, along with Anne's extended family, Jean's cousins, Diana Allen of Colorado and Patty Keill of Boston, her godson Gregory Scafidi and his parents, and her many beloved friends.
Jean wishes to thank Dr. Caroline Behler and the nurses and staff who took such good care of her throughout her chemotherapy. She also wishes to thank Sister Noreen and Father John Sakowski, of St. Monica Church, for their home visits that she found so reassuring, and again Father John for his comforting spiritual guidance.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in San Francisco on October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. The mass will be followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean can be made to St. Monica School, 5950 Geary Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94121, or online at stmonicasf.org, or to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019