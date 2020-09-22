Jean Working

Jean Karn Working

May 8, 1924-August 2, 2020

Jean Karn Working was born May 8, 1924 in Los Angeles, a fact she admitted only reluctantly. She quickly moved to Oakland with her parents, William and Agnes Karn. In the years between the wars, her parents kept a corner grocery and juggled a variety of jobs to keep the family afloat. Her mother worked at the store and the Oakland Tribune, her father worked for Fuller Paints, the Berkeley Co-op, built houses and ran the Alameda County warehouse on Fairview Blvd. Jean went to Sherman Elementary, Frick Junior High School, Fremont High and graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA in history. At Cal, she fell in love with fellow Fremont alum John "Jack" Working, and they were married in 1945.



Jack was a career Naval officer. They moved from coast to coast at least a dozen times over the next twenty years, accumulating four children, a dog and several cats along the way. Jean was not fond of pets but she adored children. The single greatest tragedy in Jean's long life was Jack's premature death in an automobile accident in 1967.



It took her a long time to recover, but eventually, she found a job she loved at a bookstore in the Bayfair Mall. Over the next 15 years, she worked herself up to Regional Book buyer for the Waldenbooks Company. Jean was a gifted book buyer. We knew we'd be getting a book for our birthdays and her choices were often unexpected and always spot on.



Around 2004, she moved into Piedmont Gardens, a retirement community in Oakland. Something surprising happened: Kenneth Stampp. Or as she told her sister Carol, "Professor Stampp". Ken was a well-known retired UC Berkeley History professor they both recalled from their undergraduate days at Cal.



Jean and Ken packed a lot into five short years: many trips, many books,many operas, many dinners at Bay Wolf, Lalime and Chez Panisse. She was happy, and we all loved Ken. It was hard when he died, but as she said herself, she knew when she started what the end would be.



A few things Jean loved: Jack, books, the color blue, opera, her children, her grand children, her great-grandchildren, all children, and Ken. After Ken's death, the greatest of these loves was her great grandchildren. Jean is survived by her children and their spouses, John, Lucy, Peter, Gerry, Patty, Charlie, Susan and Barbara, and by her siblings Richard Karn and Marilyn Young. She is adored by her five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Donations in her memory can be made to Project Open Hand, San Francisco Opera or the Joe Biden campaign.





