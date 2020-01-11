|
Jean Lym Yee
May 8, 1917 – November 16, 2019Jean Lym Yee passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019, age 102. Her husband, Don M. Yee, predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy, Leslie, and Sherry, 4 grandchildren: Erin, Toby, Jamie, Scott and their spouses, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was born and raised in North Berkeley. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a BA degree in education in 1939. She and Don met while at Cal and were the love of each other's life. They married in 1942. After Don returned in 1945 after serving in the U.S. Army in Western Europe during World War II, they settled in the North Berkeley hills to start their own family. Together more than 60 years, they enjoyed family, friends, gourmet dining, U.S. and international travel. They were lifelong volunteer fundraisers for the Cal Alumni Association through the Chinese Alumni Club of Northern California. Jean was beloved by her family and friends for being exceptionally kind, generous, and sweet. She will be dearly missed.
Jean requested no funeral or memorial service. Charitable donations to a or to The Sigma Omicron Pi Sorority, Inc. Fund for Graduate Fellowships at U.C. Berkeley are appreciated. For the sorority fund, please call (510) 499-4543 to arrange.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020