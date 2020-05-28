Sister Jeanenne Weis
May 19, 1931 - May 13, 2020
In the early morning of May 13, 2020, after a struggle with cancer, Sister Jeanenne Weis (Sister Paula Jean) saw in fullness the God to whom she had given her life and love. She was 88 years old and was a professed Sister of the Holy Names for 65 years.
Sister Jeanenne began teaching in elementary school for 3 years at Saint Monica (San Francisco) and Saint Ignatius (Sacramento). From teaching in elementary schools she then taught at Marin Catholic (Kentfield) and Ramona Convent Secondary School (Alhambra) for a total of 13 years.
Sister Jeanenne found her passion when she began her ministry in parishes and this passion was further deepened when she received her Doctorate in Ministry from the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley. Over 30 years she ministered and was deeply committed to the parishioners at St. Pius (Redwood City), Saint Andrew (Daly City), Saint Paul (San Francisco) and Holy Angels (Colma). In her "retirement" she tutored Holy Names University students in English and Mathematics.
From Dubuque, the place of Sister Jeanenne's birth to Decorah where she grew up, Iowa had a very special place in her heart. She had a great love for her large, loving and ever-expanding family and her Mid-Western roots. Deep friendships, a twinkle in her eyes, laughter and humor, the requisite morning coffee and driving a gold Pontiac were some of the hallmarks of Sister Jeanenne.
She will be remembered fondly by her large, loving family, friends, colleagues, former students and the Sisters of the Holy Names and their Affiliates.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in Sister Jeanenne's memory, in the presence of her ashes, at a future date.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 28 to Jun. 2, 2020.