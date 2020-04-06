|
Jeanne BranniganPassed away in Millbrae, March 11th. Born in San Francisco, March 7, 1963 and raised in the Sunset District, Jeanne was the beloved daughter of the late Virginia and Patrick Brannigan. The cherished sister of Nanci Brannigan, of Auburn, and the late James Brannigan and John Brannigan. She is remembered by her two sons, John and Christopher Glenn, her nephew Matt Brannigan, dear friend and partner in life, Jack Holloway, and many others, who loved her and will miss her sweet nature and sense of humor.
She was a caregiver and close friend to the late James Bransten, and was preceded in death by Glenn Curtis. A celebration of her life is pending in the Bay Area.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020