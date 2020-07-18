1/1
Jeanne Griffith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne M. Griffith

Jeanne Maryly Griffith, born in La Grande, Oregon on September 12, 1930, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Jeanne lived a remarkably full and gratifying life. After growing up in Oregon, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a Social Worker by earning her Masters Degree at UC Berkeley. She found Ladd, her husband of 47 years at International House. Together they created a loving and supportive family home, traveled the world and nurtured many enduring friendships. Jeanne delighted in dancing, the California coast, her cats, garden ,and church community.

She is survived by her three children , four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, she asks that donations be made to the Unitarian Church of Berkeley or International House at UCB.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved