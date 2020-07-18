Jeanne Griffith

Jeanne M. Griffith



Jeanne Maryly Griffith, born in La Grande, Oregon on September 12, 1930, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Jeanne lived a remarkably full and gratifying life. After growing up in Oregon, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a Social Worker by earning her Masters Degree at UC Berkeley. She found Ladd, her husband of 47 years at International House. Together they created a loving and supportive family home, traveled the world and nurtured many enduring friendships. Jeanne delighted in dancing, the California coast, her cats, garden ,and church community.



She is survived by her three children , four grandchildren and one great grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, she asks that donations be made to the Unitarian Church of Berkeley or International House at UCB.



