Jeanne Larkin

Jeanne E. Larkin

Apr 7, 1930 - June 1, 2020

Jeanne E. Larkin passed peacefully from this world on June 1 at her home in Palo Alto. She was surrounded with the love of those at her side as well as family and friends from around the world.



She was born Mary Jean to the late Max and Arlene (Gardner) Eckerman on April 7, 1930, in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from Covina High School, she attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she met her first husband, Philip H. Arnot Jr. They raised their three children in Redwood City and Menlo Park. Following their divorce, Jeanne met and married the late J. William "Bill" Larkin in September 1973, and blended their two families. They resided in Portola Valley, Ca.



Jeanne devoted years of service to the Woodside-Atherton Auxiliary to Children's Hospital at Stanford, was a member of P.E.O. and worked as a permissions editor at Addison-Wesley Publishing Company and a coordinator at the Stanford Blood Center.



At the age of 50, Jeanne discovered a love of clay and sculpting. For decades she spent Fridays in Aptos, studying and working under Coeleen Kiebert. She was very prolific and created stunning pieces that filled her home and garden. She loved haiku and published a book of her poems. Her creativity was also expressed in cooking, flower arranging, and interior decorating.



Predeceased by her husband, Bill, and sister, Maxine Atkins, she is survived by her children Bruce Arnot (Michele Repine) of Berkeley, Cindy Barber (Brad) of Orinda, Susan Arnot of San Francisco and step-children Kristen Muldoon of McMinnville, OR, Judith Larkin (Brad Chaney) of Cedarburg, WI, Peter Larkin (Terese) of Draper, UT and Jay Larkin (Monique) of Shanghai, China, 20 grandchildren, and an abundance of great-grandchildren.



Her family wishes to express deep appreciation to her caregivers, with special thanks to Joy and Florida.



Jeanne lived life joyously, was loved deeply and will be greatly missed, especially her readiness for fun, her positive outlook on life, her beautiful smile, and the lovely sound of her voice.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, 400 Hamilton Avenue, Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store