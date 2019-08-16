|
|
Jeanne Marie Leoncini
June 22, 1933 - August 11, 2019Jeanne Marie Leoncini passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of August 11th at the age of 86, after a courageous battle against glioblastoma brain cancer. A lifelong resident of Marin County, Jeanne was born in San Rafael's Cottage Hospital to Arthur C. Wheeler and Dorothy Ford Wheeler on June 22, 1933. Following her mother's death, when Jeanne was six, she and her younger sister Marilyn grew up in Larkspur, living with their father's parents. Later, Arthur married MaryLou Chilcoat, and their sister Lois was born. Jeanne attended Tamalpias High School during which time she met her beloved husband of 68 years, Louis J. Leoncini, Jr. from San Anselmo. Married in 1951, they had two children, Melinda and Scott. Jeanne and Lou, an Engineering Manager for Pacific Telephone, dedicated themselves to providing wonderful opportunities for their children to grow and thrive, including piano, ballet, and singing lessons for Melinda and Boy Scouts, Little League baseball, and Pop Warner football for Scott. Summer vacations in Yosemite and waterskiing at Lake Shasta with close friends made for cherished family memories.
Jeanne began her professional career at Southern Pacific Railroad in San Francisco where her excellent secretarial skills and attention to detail were immediately recognized. Later, with school-aged children, she chose to work part-time assisting her father at various accounting positions in Marin. The City of San Rafael hired Jeanne in 1972, and in 1977, the San Rafael City Council appointed her to serve as City Clerk. She was then elected to that office in 1979 and was re-elected six times before retiring in 2007 after serving for 30 years. As a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, she received her Certified Municipal Clerk designation in 1988. Dedicated to her community, Jeanne was also a member of the Rotary Club of Mission San Rafael (its first female member), the Marin County Election Advisory Board, the League of Women Voters, the Marin Women's Political Action Committee, and the Commonwealth Club of California. With a passion for choral music, Jeanne sang with the Dominican/Winifred Baker Chorale and served as a deacon and choir member at the First Presbyterian Church of San Rafael since 1965. In retirement, Jeanne took particular joy in reading, Hawaiian vacations with Lou, and visits with her treasured family and friends.
Jeanne is survived by her husband Louis, her children Melinda (Gregory) Goodall and Scott (Leslie) Leoncini, her granddaughters Laura and Melissa Goodall, her grandsons Conner Leoncini and Michael (Heather) Volosin with great-granddaughter Danika, and her sisters Marilyn Corcoran and Lois (Doug) Crook.
A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of San Rafael, 1510 Fifth Avenue, on Saturday, August 31st at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice by the Bay, Larkspur, CA or to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019