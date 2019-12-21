|
|
Jeanne Marie Glynn LynchJeanne Marie Glynn Lynch, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully into the hands of God on December 7, 2019 in Ross, California. A native San Franciscan born on April 10, 1930 to Mary (Reid) and Frank Glynn Sr. Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, Eugene, of 64 years. Her dear sister, Barbara Glynn, passed away on December 13, 2019, just six days after Jeanne went home to God. Born in the Mission District, she attended St. Paul's grammar school, Star of the Sea High School, and Lone Mountain College for Women, Class of 1952. Jeanne became an educator and taught in the Public School System in San Francisco. Once Jeanne became a mother, she stopped teaching as a profession. For many years she shared her love of Art at St. Brendan's grammar school where she was an active parishioner until she moved to Marin. She became a parishioner at St Anselm's Catholic Church in Ross. Being devout Catholics, Jeanne and Eugene were leading members of their renew group for 14 years, which morphed into Fr. Egan's Book Group. Since she was an avid reader, there was always a stack of books next to her bed and she did the bridge column in the newspaper daily. She never missed her book club meetings or her bridge club games and she never missed her standing hair appointment every Thursday with Suzie. She reveled in interior design and she happily shared her magnificent flair for decorating with her family and friends. Jeanne and Eugene traveled the world together. They met with dignitaries on business trips, rented houses and invited relatives along for fun vacations, and created lasting memories traveling with family and friends. She was so proud of her Irish heritage and the motherland of Ireland always held a special place in her heart. She loved bringing people together and she was an amazing cook and extraordinary entertainer, emulating the greatest chefs and party planners. Jeanne and Gene loved entertaining and throughout their 64 years of marriage. They graciously hosted numerous wedding and baby showers, anniversary and birthday parties, luncheons and dinner parties, annual 4th of July bbqs, dinners with the S.I. football team, holiday gatherings and a spectacular wedding. If there was an occasion for a celebration, Jeanne was the first to offer to host the party, and a guaranteed good time was had by all! Jeanne loved to share her many talents and volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor and Homeward Bound, and was involved with supporting the Dominican Sisters, DeMarillac Academy, ICA Cristo Rey Academy and St Ignatius College Preparatory among others. On Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:30 pm, a rosary will take place at St Anselm's Catholic Church at 97 Shady Lane in Ross, CA for Jeanne and for her sister, Barbara Glynn. Their funeral mass will be held together at 1:00 immediately following the rosary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Eugene F. and Jeanne Lynch Family Scholarship Fund at St. Ignatius College Prep, 2001 37th Ave., San Francisco, CA 94116 or to De Marillac Academy 175 Golden Ave. San Francisco, CA 94102 or to ICA Cristo Rey Academy 3625 -24th St. San Francisco CA 94110 Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019