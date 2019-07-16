Jeanne Alicia Parsons October 13, 1926 - June 29,2019 Jeanne Alicia Parsons passed peacefully, surrounded by her sons and daughters, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, after 92 years of a very full and spirited life. Jeanne is survived by 9 children Anne Willcoxon (Michael), Sarah Katz (Jeff), Joseph Parsons (Rita), Jack Parsons (Aileen), Bill Parsons, Jeanne Davidge (Kevin), Jim Parsons (Julie), Christine Rehm, and Timothy Parsons (Kaori), son-in-law Ralph Kopenhaver, daughter-in-law Sally Parsons, 15 grandchildren, George Willcoxon (Nicole), Katharine Willcoxon, Ian Parsons, Claire Parsons, Jimmy Parsons (Jessica), Johnny Parsons (Rachael), Ryan Parsons (Nicté), Kelly Parsons, Andrew Davidge (Rachel), Caroline Kresky (Ben), Connor Davidge, Colin Parsons, Frances Parsons, Elaine Rehm and Leah Parsons, 6 great-grandchildren, Theodore Willcoxon, Elizabeth Willcoxon, Julian Davidge, Eli Davidge, Charlotte Kresky and Jaxton Parsons. Jeanne is reunited with her loving husband John Frederick Parsons, her daughter Mary Kopenhaver, and her grandchild Sarah Rehm, in what certainly is a very happy reunion in the Lord's home.



Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Jeanne was the first of her generation to graduate from university, St. Louis University, and did so with high honors. After college, during WWII, Jeanne worked for the US Army as a cartographer, leveraging both her education and extraordinary artistic skills.



Following a trip to Europe with friends, Jeanne met the love of her life, John, on a blind date in January 1951. Immediately smitten, they were married shortly thereafter. Jeanne and John enjoyed a 47-year marriage based on love, friendship, fun and respect.



As the mother of ten children, Jeanne provided a beautiful example through her actions by leading a life of unconditional giving and generosity to her family and friends. Jeanne always emphasized that we could achieve anything we put our minds to. She taught us to care for our families and one another above all else. Jeanne never settled for less than our best efforts in everything we did.



Jeanne, John and family moved from Webster Groves, Missouri, to Oakland, California in 1963. Jeanne's deep religious faith, nurtured through her Jesuit education and church community participation, was shared with everyone in her presence.



In addition to raising a large family, Jeanne was active in her community and instilled in her children the value of helping others. The garage was often used as a polling place. She also had a tremendous belief in the value of education and supported local schools by organizing a variety of functions at Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, Holy Names High School, and Bishop O'Dowd High School. Jeanne never stopped trying new things and even rowed on Oakland's Lake Merritt for the 'Ladies of the Lake,' comprised of mothers whose daughters rowed for Holy Names High School. Jeanne sat at position eight in her boat, as stroke of the crew team. All told, the nine mothers in the boat had 68 children among them!



Rarely a weekend went by without an invitation from Mom for Sunday Dinner. She was happiest with a full and noisy table.



Please join the family in celebrating Jeanne's life. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Saint Monica Catholic Church, Moraga, CA 94556, Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:30 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in Jeanne's name to: Catholic Charities East Bay, 433 Jefferson Street, Oakland, CA 94607-3592.



We love you Mom………

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 19 to July 21, 2019