Jeanne MariePardini Walsh
Sept. 21, 1945 - Sept. 18, 2019Jeanne passed away peacefully on Wednesday night surrounded by her loving family after a fierce fight with cancer that spanned more than 14 years. A native of San Francisco, she graduated from St. Elizabeth Grammar School and Presentation High School in 1963. Jeanne taught 1st grade (CCD) at St. Elizabeth Parish for 7 years and was a nurse at St. Luke's Hospital for 24 years. She met the love of her life, Michael Walsh, "over the fence" as neighbors. They married two years later and enjoyed a 39 year romance.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Michael; her devoted children Michael (Holly), Mark (Jennifer), Victoria (Fred) and Jeni. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Hannah, Jake, Joseph, JT, Connor, Bella, Phoenix and Ryan. She also leaves behind her two sisters; Pamela (Dane) and Mary (Craig).
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25th at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 449 Holyoke St. in San Francisco. Jeanne will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
The family would like to thank Dr. Heather Wakelee, MD and Greg Rodriguez, NP of Stanford Hospital for their loving care of Jeanne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Jeanne's memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019