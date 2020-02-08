|
|
Jeanne Marie Young
September 1, 1927 - February 5, 2020Jeanne Marie Hannon Young was a native and lifelong resident of San Francisco, California. She passed away peacefully into the Lord's comfort on 2/5/20. Born 9/1/27, Jeanne was scholastically adept, graduating from Star of the Sea Academy in San Francisco and St. Mary's College School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse. Retired from Mills-Peninsula Hospital. Married Richard John Young, raised 4 children, and was a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Is survived by 3 sons, 1 daughter, 4 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and beloved by all, family and friends.
Jeanne was a devout Catholic and parishioner of 57 years at Mater Dolorosa. A compassionate, loving, unselfish, dedicated woman to family and friends. She had a passion for tracking the family lineage on both sides of the family; she was able to procure information starting from the Emerald Isle and TRAC Immigration to the present day in San Francisco. She loved Sunday drives, babbling brooks, traveling the world and celebrating life to the utmost. She is deeply loved by all and will be missed by everyone.
Visitation for Jeanne will be held on Thur. 2/13 at 5PM with 7PM Rosary at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City. Funeral Mass will be held at Mater Dolorosa on Fri. 2/14 at 10AM in So. San Francisco with a chapel service to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Donations may be made to in her honor.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020