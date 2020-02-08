San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Young

Add a Memory
Jeanne Young Obituary
Jeanne Marie Young

September 1, 1927 - February 5, 2020

Jeanne Marie Hannon Young was a native and lifelong resident of San Francisco, California. She passed away peacefully into the Lord's comfort on 2/5/20. Born 9/1/27, Jeanne was scholastically adept, graduating from Star of the Sea Academy in San Francisco and St. Mary's College School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse. Retired from Mills-Peninsula Hospital. Married Richard John Young, raised 4 children, and was a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Is survived by 3 sons, 1 daughter, 4 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and beloved by all, family and friends.

Jeanne was a devout Catholic and parishioner of 57 years at Mater Dolorosa. A compassionate, loving, unselfish, dedicated woman to family and friends. She had a passion for tracking the family lineage on both sides of the family; she was able to procure information starting from the Emerald Isle and TRAC Immigration to the present day in San Francisco. She loved Sunday drives, babbling brooks, traveling the world and celebrating life to the utmost. She is deeply loved by all and will be missed by everyone.

Visitation for Jeanne will be held on Thur. 2/13 at 5PM with 7PM Rosary at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City. Funeral Mass will be held at Mater Dolorosa on Fri. 2/14 at 10AM in So. San Francisco with a chapel service to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.


Donations may be made to in her honor.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now