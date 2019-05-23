Home

June 12, 1951 ~ May, 21, 2019

Passed away after a short diagnosis of glioblastoma with her loving husband Guillaume by her side. Born and raised in San Francisco to Jean Guy and Helene Duport with 2 older brothers. She graduated from Notre Dame des Victoires High School and Sonoma State College. She enjoyed a long career as accountant and comptroller.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by the love of her life husband Guillaume Cornu, her step mother Jeannette Duport, beloved brothers Michel (Carol) and Robert (Lynette) Garaventa and sisters in law, Sheila Duport and Veronica Cornu. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews, and many dear cousins both here and in France. She was predeceased by her brother Jacques and her parents.
Jeannette was an amazing Wife, Aunt and dear friend. She had a huge heart and personality and was very kind and generous to all who crossed her path and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 am on Saturday June 1st at Notre Dame des Victoires 566 Bush Street, San Francisco, Ca.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019
