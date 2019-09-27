San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame des Victoires
566 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Ganem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Ganem


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jeannette Ganem Obituary
Jeannette Bacho Ganem

Jeannette Bacho Ganem passed away peacefully in the early morning of September 23, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on January 25, 1926 in Bayonne, France to parents Jean Baptiste Bacho and Candida Anso. She was the loving sister to the late René Bacho.

In 1932, the family of four left France and journeyed to America, arriving at Ellis Island. The transcontinental railroad took them across the country, where they settled in San Francisco. Jeannette attended Marina Junior High School, followed by Galileo High School. After school, she worked the mangle at the French Laundry alongside her mother. Graduating in 1944, she was hired by Wells Fargo as a bookkeeper. There, she befriended Emily Ganem, who would introduce Jeannette to her older brother, Albert Ganem, some years later.

Love at first sight, the two married in 1954 at Notre Dame des Victoires, and were together for the next 60 years, until Al's passing in 2015. In their golden years, Jeannette and Al traveled throughout Europe and the Mediterranean, making many lifelong friends along the way.

An incredibly talented artist from a young age, Jeannette mastered the trades of drawing, needlepoint, crafting, and sewing. She always loved to dance and was a fierce "jitterbugger" when partnered with her brother René. There was nothing she enjoyed more than the company of her family and good friends.

Jeannette will be remembered for her spunky sense of humor, charming wit, endearing personality, delicious cooking, fabulous sense of style, generous use of hairspray, and – most of all - unconditional love for her family. She was one of a kind - a true blessing in the lives of all who knew her.

Jeannette is survived by her four children: Janelle (Stephen) Feiner, Christopher Ganem, Andrée Ganem, and Audette (Jeff) Columbini; her beloved grandchildren: Genevieve, Benjamin, Gianna, and Nicholas; sisters-in-law Emily Ganem Lowther and Marie Bacho; and many nieces and nephews.

To end with Jeannette's own words, "I'll say goodnight, never goodbye!"

Friends and family are invited to attend Mass and Celebration of Jeannette's Life on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Notre Dame des Victoires (566 Bush Street, San Francisco). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, with reception to follow at the Basque Cultural Center (599 Railroad Ave, South San Francisco). Donations may be made in Jeannette's memory to or .

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now