Jeannette Bacho Ganem Jeannette Bacho Ganem passed away peacefully in the early morning of September 23, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on January 25, 1926 in Bayonne, France to parents Jean Baptiste Bacho and Candida Anso. She was the loving sister to the late René Bacho.
In 1932, the family of four left France and journeyed to America, arriving at Ellis Island. The transcontinental railroad took them across the country, where they settled in San Francisco. Jeannette attended Marina Junior High School, followed by Galileo High School. After school, she worked the mangle at the French Laundry alongside her mother. Graduating in 1944, she was hired by Wells Fargo as a bookkeeper. There, she befriended Emily Ganem, who would introduce Jeannette to her older brother, Albert Ganem, some years later.
Love at first sight, the two married in 1954 at Notre Dame des Victoires, and were together for the next 60 years, until Al's passing in 2015. In their golden years, Jeannette and Al traveled throughout Europe and the Mediterranean, making many lifelong friends along the way.
An incredibly talented artist from a young age, Jeannette mastered the trades of drawing, needlepoint, crafting, and sewing. She always loved to dance and was a fierce "jitterbugger" when partnered with her brother René. There was nothing she enjoyed more than the company of her family and good friends.
Jeannette will be remembered for her spunky sense of humor, charming wit, endearing personality, delicious cooking, fabulous sense of style, generous use of hairspray, and – most of all - unconditional love for her family. She was one of a kind - a true blessing in the lives of all who knew her.
Jeannette is survived by her four children: Janelle (Stephen) Feiner, Christopher Ganem, Andrée Ganem, and Audette (Jeff) Columbini; her beloved grandchildren: Genevieve, Benjamin, Gianna, and Nicholas; sisters-in-law Emily Ganem Lowther and Marie Bacho; and many nieces and nephews.
To end with Jeannette's own words, "I'll say goodnight, never goodbye!"
Friends and family are invited to attend Mass and Celebration of Jeannette's Life on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Notre Dame des Victoires (566 Bush Street, San Francisco). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, with reception to follow at the Basque Cultural Center (599 Railroad Ave, South San Francisco). Donations may be made in Jeannette's memory to or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019