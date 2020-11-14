Jeannette M. Gough



It is with great sadness that the family of Jeannette Gough announces her death. Jeannette passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Jeannette was born in Philadelphia but spent most of her adult life in San Francisco. She visited the Bay Area as a young adult and instantly fell in love with the area. She had a big heart, a free-spirited nature, and always had a great outlook on life. Jeannette would never turn away from a challenge or the opportunity to help a friend in need. She was blessed with the right combination of humbleness, grit, and swagger. She was a world traveler and an avid supporter of the arts. Her smile will be missed, her laugh will be remembered, and her memory will be forever cherished. Jeannette is survived by her nephews, Frank, Patrick, and Edward, as well as their spouses and children. Rest in peace Aunt Jeannette.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store