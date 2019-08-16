Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Wynton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Wynton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Wynton Obituary
Jeff Wynton

May 10, 1965 - July 18, 2019

Jeff Wynton passed last month from natural causes while on a business trip in Mexico. He was 54.
Wynton was born in Oakland on May 10, 1965. He attended Oakland public schools and graduated from Skyline High School in 1983. As a coach of the Berkeley High School Lacrosse team in 1989 won the state championship. Wynton was a co-owner of environmental waste hauler, ROJE. A world traveler who settled down in Mexico about 15 years ago. Wynton is survived by: his father, Jack Wynton, of Sacramento; two brothers, John, of Portland. Ore., and Jim, of Sacramento.

A memorial service for Wynton is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m., at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.