Jeff Wynton
May 10, 1965 - July 18, 2019Jeff Wynton passed last month from natural causes while on a business trip in Mexico. He was 54.
Wynton was born in Oakland on May 10, 1965. He attended Oakland public schools and graduated from Skyline High School in 1983. As a coach of the Berkeley High School Lacrosse team in 1989 won the state championship. Wynton was a co-owner of environmental waste hauler, ROJE. A world traveler who settled down in Mexico about 15 years ago. Wynton is survived by: his father, Jack Wynton, of Sacramento; two brothers, John, of Portland. Ore., and Jim, of Sacramento.
A memorial service for Wynton is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m., at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019