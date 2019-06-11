Resources More Obituaries for Jeffery Tatum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeffery Anne Tatum

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jeffery Anne Tatum January 1, 1950 - May 26, 2019 Our beloved Jeffery Anne Tatum succumbed to cancer on May 26, 2019. The first of six children, she was born on New Year's Day 1950 in Palo Alto, California to Barbara Emily Snyder Tatum and Frank Donavon Tatum. She attended Katherine Delmar Burke School, Stanford University, and the U.C. Davis School of Law.

It was upon graduation from Stanford that she became a devoted member of the Farm and Wilderness community in Vermont, starting as camp counselor and ultimately serving as a member of the Board of Trustees. At Farm and Wilderness Jeffery made lifelong friends, and embraced the Sacred Silence just as she embraced the sixties with tasseled leather vest and bells on her boots. She was an integral part of the women's movement of the seventies, paying her own way through law school and graduating in the top 25% of her class.

Jeffery Anne started her law career at Adams Duque and Hazeltine, in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., and was later named partner. Returning to the Bay Area, she became General Counsel for Chips and Technologies, and was instrumental in its merger with Intel. Subsequently she set up her own practice, where she worked for clients ranging Dwell Media to Roku.

In 1989 Jeffery Anne married Michael Phillips, and although they eventually divorced, she guided and loved his children, Kathryn and David, well into their adulthoods. She later relocated from Menlo Park to Corralitos so she could spend more time riding her horse under the redwoods. Five years ago Jeffery moved to Petaluma, where she contributed her extensive plant-nurturing skills to a Community Garden and joined a Cross-Fit gym. Surrounded in Petaluma by family and friends, she could be found at the counter of Luma, enjoying a good meal and a glass of wine while lending her moral support to its founders, Tim and Kate Tatum.

Jeffery Anne was a generous soul with an easy laugh, as well as a steady advisor who guided many a friend and family member through complicated legal or financial matters. A loyal attendee of the Cowboy Poetry Festival in Elko, Nevada, she was a lover of song whose favorite movie was Dirty Dancing. She took advantage of every good day she had during chemo, stopping after treatments for lunch with Tim and Kate at delectable spots like Zutonfourth, Tartine, or The Girl and the Fig. Between treatments she flew with her close friends Jane and JP and their daughter Bella to Paris on Christmas day. Her declaration "Je suis on vacance!" encapsulated her ability to seize life and live it to the fullest, up to the very end.

Jeffery is survived by her brothers and sisters, Timothy and Kate Tatum, Peter Tatum, Christopher and Ruth Tatum, Victoria and Richard Wilson, Shelley and Michael Kieran, her stepchildren Kate Jenkins and Dave Phillips, eleven nieces and nephews, her horse Nell, and her yellow Lab-Great Pyrenees Charlie.

In addition to all of the friends who carried her throughout her illness, the family would like to thank Patty, Tracy, Michelle, and Chris for their support in her last weeks. One thing that was a constant in Jeffery's life was the love she received from a great many friends and family members. Thank you also to Dr. Matthew Gubens and RN Michael Shields at UCSF, Dr. Heather Wakelee and NP Gregorio Rodriguez at Stanford, as well as the caregivers from At Your Service and Hospice by the Bay.

Memorial plans are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeffery's name to the camp she loved, Farm and Wilderness in Vermont.

