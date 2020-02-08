|
Jeffrey Joseph Gotelli
June 8, 1954 - January 29, 2020Jeffrey Joseph Gotelli of Petaluma passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on January 29, 2020. He was born in San Francisco on June 8, 1954. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family and was proud of his Italian heritage. He enjoyed working on cars with his dad in North Beach. Jeff had many wonderful friends who loved his happy go lucky nature. He is preceded in death by his mother Josephine Rose Gotelli (10-5-14) and father Melvin Joseph Gotelli who passed away a day after. Jeff is survived by his beloved twin sisters Gayle Gotelli Mahoney (Paul) and Debra Gotelli Hayes Ronayne (Mark), four adored nieces and nephews, Danielle Mahoney Conner (Shaun), Ryan Mahoney, Nicole Hayes Shapero (Joe) and Timmy Hayes, and great nephew Colton Conner. Private services will be held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020