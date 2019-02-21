Jeffrey Arnet Lilly 1946 - 2019 Jeffery Arnet Lily passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Jeffrey was born October 12, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts to Clyde Alanson Lilly, Jr. and Dolores Ekren Lilly Hulsey. He earned a BA degree in Political Science in 1968 from Duke University. His love of languages led him to receive two masters degrees from San Francisco State University, one in Russian in1996, and a second in comparative literature in 2001. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from August 1968 to August 1972, and was stationed in Italy, where he served as a translator. After his tour of duty, he spent time in Switzerland and Italy, where he developed a life-long love of travel.



Jeffrey came to San Francisco in 1973 to pursue his passion for writing. He completed two novels, wrote multiple poems, and worked on an anthology of works of artists who died of AIDS. To support his writing, he worked in social services with the disabled and seniors, and as a caddy at the Olympic Club. He was a member of Congregation Sha'ar Zahav, where he volunteered for many years, and a member of the National Poetry Association, where he served as treasurer for several years.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 22, 2019, at Sinai Memorial Chapel, 1501 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA. He is survived by his sister, Gail Lilly, his brother Clyde (Patricia), and his niece, Christina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Sha'ar Zahav, 290 Dolores Street, San Francisco CA 94103.





