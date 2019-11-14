Home

January 15, 1948 – November 10, 2019

Jeffrey Liss beloved: husband, father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, coach, fan, bartender, fashionista, trend-setter, and friend passed away on November 10th. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Liss, his son Todd (Jessica) Liss, brother Robert Liss, nephew Rob (Amy) Liss, brothers-in-law Ray (Lori) Johnson and Mike (Claudia) Johnson, and countless cousins, second cousins and a large extended family.

A Bay Area native through and through, Jeffrey grew up in San Francisco and spent the past 40+ years in Larkspur with his wife Marie. Jeffrey a lifelong sports fan, spent his childhood as the ball boy for the 49ers at Kezar Stadium, was a long-time 49ers and Warriors season ticket holder, and helped coach his son's football team at Redwood High School. Jeffrey was known all around Marin County for his many years as a devoted fan of high school athletics, especially at Redwood and other MCAL schools. The vacant seat in the stands will definitely be noticed.

Although gone too soon, Jeffrey led a very fulfilling life. A life full of love, adventure, laughter, friendships, sports and family. Whether you were related by blood, a long time/new friend, or someone who sat next to Jeffrey just once at a game, you know what a special man he was.

Charitable donations can be made to: The Redwood High School Pigskin Club a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization FEIN 94-2976325. 395 Doherty Drive, Larkspur, CA 94939.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
