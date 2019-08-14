San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Jeffrey Patrick Brogan Obituary
Jeffrey Patrick Brogan

December 12, 1946 - July 13, 2019

Jeff was born in Cambridge,Massachusetts to John (Jack) and Ruth (née Coit) Brogan and raised in nearby Woburn. He was a medic in the United States Air Force,stationed at Edwards Force Base, and served many missions to Vietnam. He returned to Boston to complete his Registered Nurse certification and worked as an RN in Boston as well as San Francisco's Fort Miley Veterans Administration Hospital and San Francisco General Hospital. He joined the San Francisco Police Department in 1980 and retired after 29 years of service.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father in 1983 and his mother on July 7, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Cathy Anderson; daughter Angela Warren; son and daughter-in-law Drs.Sean and Stacey Anderson; grandchildren Alyssa Duncan, Tanner Gillett, Angelica Warren, and Gabriel Anderson; as well as several cousins and many friends.

A joint memorial mass will be held for Jeff and Ruth at Christ the King Catholic Church at 199 Brandon Road in Pleasant Hill on August 24th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the SFPD Widows' and Orphans' Aid Association (POBox 4247, San Rafael,CA, 94913) or the Concord Moose Lodge Scholarship Fund (1805 Broadway Street, Concord, CA 94520).


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
