Jeffrey Paul Pudlow
September 17, 1965 – July 22, 2019Jeffrey entered into the arms of the Lord at his home in Sacramento. He was the beloved son of Ann and the late Walter Pudlow (SFFD), a loving brother of Teresa (David) Noce and Carol Pudlow, and an adored uncle of Mark (Laurel) Noce and sons, and Valerie (Tisin) Panicker. He is also survived by his aunt Rosalie Devlin, and numerous cousins both in the United States and Ireland.
Jeffrey graduated from Holy Name School (1979) and Sacred Heart High School (1983). For many years, he was a Stationary Engineer at Shriners Hospitals for Children, and for the State of California's Department of General Services. He was a union member of Local 39. Jeff loved working on cars and trucks, barbecuing, and watching sports. He was deeply loved by family and friends, and will be missed each and every day.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00am at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1555 39th Avenue, San Francisco. A reception will follow in the Flanagan Center at Holy Name from 11:00am-2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus, Saint Dominic's Church, 2390 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94115-0368 or to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019