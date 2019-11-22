|
Jeffrey George Quan
Sept. 9 1953 - Oct. 26, 2019Jeffrey George "JQ" Quan, 66 passed away peacefully at his home in Burlingame on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Jeff was born in San Francisco on September 9, 1953 to William and Lonnie Quan, who predeceased their only born son on December 1985 and July 2004 respectively.
He was a culinary arts major and worked in the hospitality field most of his career. In his early years, he was highly active in the San Francisco Chinese American community, participating in such events as the Miss San Francisco China Town pageant. Jeff also enjoyed working in the entertainment industry, in the early 70's, he was one of the first DJ's on the scene of the disco era music, spinning records at Tingle's in San Mateo. While spinning records provided him a creative outlet, he was also quite the vocalist, entertaining at many local clubs across the Bay Area.
Leaving the music scene behind, he transitioned into the airline industry in the early 80's. Upon retiring from American Airlines, where he worked for over 25 years - his love and passion for the hospitality industry lead him to a second successful career at the Hyatt Regency, subsidiary of Hyatt Corporation.
At his request, Jeff was interred at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Colma, in a private ceremony. All memorial funds should be directed to Greater Bay Area Chapter, 101 Montgomery St., Suite 750, San Francisco, 94104 in the name of Jeffrey G. Quan.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019