Jeffrey Lee Savitz
July 7, 1941 - January 25, 2020Jeff Savitz is survived by his wife, Renee; his son, Bennett Savitz (Dina) and grandchildren, Hannah and Josh; his daughter Stephanie Konkoff (Greg) and grandson Alex; sister Lenore Cutler.
Jeff was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with everyone and sharing his great sense of humor. His passions included the Chicago Cubs, Chicago "cuisine" and anything train related. He worked for the IRS for 35 years. After retiring from the IRS, he became a tax consultant to support individuals.
During his 45 year membership at Peninsula Temple Sholom, he was passionately involved and took on many roles such as President of the Brotherhood, Board Member, many other committees, and schmoozing with all his congregant friends.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He has joined other family at Home of Peace Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020