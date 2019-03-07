Jennifer K Gonzales Shushereba July 27, 1985 - March 9, 2018 Jennifer K Gonzales Shushereba and her unborn child died on March 9, 2018. She was 32 years old. She is survived by her husband T.J. Shushereba; her parents, Mike and Kathy Gonzales, her brothers and sister-in-law, Steve Gonzales, Tim Gonzales and Lisa Paulson, and Greg Gonzales; T.J.'s parents, Ted and Deb Shushereba; her grandparents, Jerry and Rosemary Kirrene and Myra Gonzales; a large extended family; and a plethora of friends.



Known for her big heart, keen intelligence, and sharp wit, Jennifer grew up in Northern California. A graduate of St. Francis High School and Loyola Marymount University, she received her B.A. in Psychology. She spent a year abroad in Italy and explored Europe and North Africa where she climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.



She received her Psy.D. from the PGSP-Stanford Consortium at Palo Alto University, interned at the Iowa City VA Medical Center, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Santa Rosa VA Clinic. She focused her efforts on serving veterans with PTSD as she was moved by their desire and commitment to getting better. She became the clinical coordinator of the VA VITAL Program at the Palo Alto VA before going on to work as a clinical psychologist with the SF VA Student Veterans Health Program. There she provided care and support to post-9/11 veterans at Napa Valley College and Pathway Home in Yountville.

In late 2013, Jenn met T.J.on Match.com. After four amazing years, they married on March 18, 2017. They loved cooking, "cozy time" on Walter (their couch), and listening to music as they slow-danced the night away. She became pregnant in 2017 and their daughter, Cecilia Rose, was due in June 2018. Jenn visited all 50 states before she was 30 and loved camping each summer with family and friends. She often visited her grandmother who has Alzheimer's disease, where they played the ukulele together.



Jennifer was an extraordinary person and her absence will always be felt, and she is profoundly missed. To help her incredible work with veterans continue, donations can be made in her honor to the Heart and Armor Foundation http://heartandarmor.org/jenn

